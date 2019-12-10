A 44-year-old man has been charged with firearms offences in relation to an armed incident in Napier on Tuesday.

The man will be appearing in Hastings District Court today charged with various firearm offences including dangerous act with a firearm with intent to cause grevious bodily harm and Commission of Crime with Firearm.

Police officers arrested the man at around 8pm on Tuesday after the man allegedly aimed a firearm at police at the Park Island sports ground.

Police make a move at Park Island. Photo / Paul Taylor

The popular sports ground was placed into lockdown for roughly an hour, with teams training in the area forced into changing rooms.

Advertisement

Members of the Armed Offenders Squad as well as armed police were called to the scene, before a man was driven away from the scene inside a police car.

The area was put in lockdown about 6.30pm. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police at the scene said the standoff was linked with a previous incident that occured at a property down Bowling Rd in Greenmeadows, Napier, at around 6.15pm where shots were allegedly fired at gas cylinders at a house.

Armed Offenders Squad officers at an incident at Park Island, Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor