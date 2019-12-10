Crowdfunding pages have been set up to help with costs for those affected by the tragic events on Whakaari/White Island on Monday.

The eruption came without warning and spewed toxic gas, steam and ash into the air while 47 people were still on the island, most of them tourists.

Thirty-nine people were taken off the island, many with critical injuries. Six of those people are now confirmed to have died.

Another eight people are still missing and are presumed to have been killed in the eruption. Their bodies have not been recovered.

Advertisement

Among those missing are Karla Mathews, 32, and her partner Richard Elzer, 32, of Coffs Harbour in Sydney. They and a friend, Jason Griffiths, were on the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship and went to Whakaari for the tour.

Mathews and Elzer are still missing while Griffiths is in hospital with serious burns.

READ MORE

• White Island eruption: Sixth person confirmed dead

• White Island eruption: The dead, the missing and the injured

• White Island live: Attempt to recover bodies today, families' agonising wait for news

A GoFundMe page set up by Benjamin Moncelet as a "relief fund" for Mathews and Elzer says the pair have been lost in tragic circumstances and the family is grieving.

The Herald has not been able to verify whether the page is genuine.

"Most of you will have seen the disastrous events unfold on the volcanic White Island of New Zealand," it says.

"Tragically we have lost our dearly loved Karla and Richard to an almost incomprehensible circumstance of nature, time and place.

"While their families and loved ones take the time to process and grieve, we are hoping to raise some money in an effort to support their return and process the aftermath.

Advertisement

"Anything you can donate is greatly appreciated and updates will be made here in due time."

A second GoFundMe page has also been set up for Griffiths by Judyann Ainsworth, a family friend.

It says he was on the volcano when it erupted and is now in a critical condition.

Jason Griffiths, 33, from Sydney, is in hospital with serious burns to most of his body following the eruption. Photo / GoFundMe

The 33-year-old has burns to 80-90 per cent of his body, according to the page, as well as head trauma.

"Karen Jason's mum is hoping to leave for NZ early tomorrow, to be by her son's side," the page says.

"The family needs your help for the long hospital stay and ongoing expenses. Your help would be greatly appreciated."