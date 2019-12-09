The grandmother of one of the White Island guides is at the Whakatane Wharf this morning waiting for news.

She understands her grandson, who is 23 years old, is still on the island.

The woman, who did not wish to be named, said she had travelled to Whakatane from the East Coast yesterday when she heard the news that the island had erupted.

Police have said there are "no signs of life" on the island and they believe anyone who could have been taken from the island alive was rescued at the time of Monday's evacuation.

Advertisement

KEY POINTS:



• Five people confirmed dead and eight are missing, presumed killed

• 34 people rescued from the island, many with severe burns - 31 remain in hospital

• Police say there are no further signs of life

• Many of the victims are foreign tourists, including from Australia, US, UK, Malaysia and China

• NZ Defence Force to approach island at first light today

• Drones due to be deployed to assess environment

At a press conference this morning, police said five people had been confirmed dead, 31 were in hospital and eight were missing. The victims were New Zealanders, Australians, Americans, English, Chinese and Malaysians.

Some worked in the tourism industry.

READ MORE:

• White Island erupts: Why were tourists allowed on unsettled island?

• White Island volcano erupts in Bay of Plenty: 'No signs of life' - 5 dead, fears for up to 30 others

• White Island erupts: Dramatic moment Whakaari/White Island volcano erupts

• Scientist: White Island eruption was 'basically instantaneous'

The woman at the wharf said her grandson had started with White Island Tours in September, and loved his job.

"We're hoping he may have found a cave but knowing him, he would have been helping others before he thought about himself."

She said family were holding out hope.

"We have to, don't we," she said.

Advertisement

White Island erupted at 2.11pm yesterday. Photo / George Novak

"I haven't been listening to the news at all, I don't want to."

White Island Tours Limited released a media statement late last night, saying it was "deeply saddened" at the volcano's significant eruption.

"Devastation is an understatement," Paul Quinn, Chairman for White Island Tours said.

"This is a terrible tragedy and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been impacted."

Quinn said the company's immediate focus was on supporting the staff, manuhiri and respective whānau, who had been "significantly impacted were showing immense strength and courage."

White Island Tours Limited was also assisting police and Civil Defence with the official emergency response, Quinn said.

"We acknowledge the considerable efforts from Police and Civil Defence and will continue to do whatever is necessary throughout the rescue operation."

The Police Disaster Identification (DVI) team are assembling in Whakatane to await deployment.

A NZDF ship will approach the perimeter of the island at first light on Tuesday and deploy drones and observational equipment to further assess the environment as part of the recovery, the statement said.

The 105 police number can be used to submit information regarding friends or family who might have been visiting White Island during the eruption and those overseas can call People from +64 9105 105.