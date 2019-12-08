A serious early morning crash has closed Saddle Rd, the main route between Hawke's Bay and Manawatū.

The NZ Transport Agency said the accident, which happened around 2.30am, had closed the road between Woodville and Ashhurst.

A detour was available via the Pahiatua Track but drivers should take care and allow extra time, the NZTA tweeted.

Police have been asked for comment.

It's the second crash in less than 24 hours on Saddle Rd, which became the key route between Hawke's Bay and Manawatū after the closure of the Manawatū Gorge.

Due to a serious crash, Saddle Road is CLOSED between Woodville and Ashhurst. Detour is via Pahiatua Track. Please take extra care and allow extra time for your journey. ^EH pic.twitter.com/gEoaDRYssZ — NZTA Central Nth Is (@NZTACNI) December 8, 2019

Around 12.30pm on Sunday police received a report of a car on its side in the same section of road.

One person had suffered minor injuries and the road was blocked for around half an hour while police responded.