Horrendous weather is expected to lash most of New Zealand today as major highways in the South Island remain closed and a state of emergency declare in some areas due to intense downpours.

State Highway 1 has been closed cutting off the main route between Christchurch and Dunedin, and residents in Timaru were told to evacuate as the local river rose to dangerous levels for the first time in 20 years.

A decision on road closures in the south will be made after an assessment at 8am.

But for the rest of the country, the weather hell is not over yet.

Advertisement

The slow-moving front responsible for the carnage will this morning stall over central New Zealand, bringing the risk of more heavy rain to parts of the North and South Islands, MetService meteorologist Cameron Coutts said.

Aucklanders can expect to isolated showers, more widespread from midday with thunderstorms and possible downpours.

Then, there will be northwesterlies - strong in exposed places - from afternoon.

For all of the North Island apart from Gisborne and Hawkes Bay, scattered showers are expected along with some heavy with thunderstorms, hail and possible downpours.

In Gisborne and Hawkes Bay the situation will also be grim with rain about the ranges, possibly heavy and thundery.

An scattered showers should start spreading east of the Hawkes Bay ranges from the afternoon.

There was an orange level heavy rain, with possible thunderstorms warning for Westland, from Otira south, in the 10 hours to 11am today.

Heavy rain watches are in place today across a large swathe of the central and lower North Island, and parts of Nelson and Marlborough.

Advertisement

But of particular concern was the risk of more downpours in Canterbury, with a heavy rain watch issued for the headwaters of Canterbury lakes and rivers about and south of Rakaia River, in the nine hours to 11am today, Coutts said.

Yesterday afternoon, Timaru District Council told all those living between McLelland, Orion Rangitata Mouth roads and Rangitata River to evacuate immediately.

The order was given after a one-in-20-year flooding of the Rangitata River blocked off State Highway 1, with the water coming down the river peaking at 2700 cubic metres per second, Timaru Emergency Operations Centre's Steven Doran said.

"The river usually runs at about 300 [cu m/s) so it's a big, big difference. It's a braided river so it doesn't always flow in the same path as well. So it can change path, and a lot of farmland can be in the way as well."

The flooding near Timaru, and also on the West Coast, blocked off all road routes between Christchurch and Dunedin yesterday and overnight. State Highway 1 and Route 72 between Ashburton and Timaru are closed in both directions.

State Highway 6 on the South Island's West coast was closed from Hokitika down to Makarora, with several slips on the road. Settlements on the highway were cut off from each other because of the damage.

More than 350km of the highway was shut because of the slips and a bridge washout, New Zealand Transport Agency system manager Pete Connors told RNZ.

"The real problem we've got is between Fox Glacier and Franz Josef - on what we call the Fox Hills ... there's been some pretty substantial slips."

He didn't know how long it would take to repair the roads.

Power was also out from Fox Glacier to Paringa, and was likely to remain so for a couple of days.

A spokesperson for Westpower said the lines company was working with Civil Defence and roading authorities to find out when they could get in to replace downed power poles.

Meanwhile, in Wanaka yesterday, sandbags and black plastic sheets were covering the fronts of most businesses along Ardmore St and Queenstown Lakes District Council shut down the street's sewerage system amid fears of Lake Wanaka flooding.

Yesterday afternoon lake levels remained about 25cm below the flood alert threshold.

Today would be unsettled across much of the country, Coutts said.

Thunderstorms were possible in the upper North Island, including in Auckland and Hamilton.

But a cool change on Monday, and especially Tuesday, would start to turn the tap off.

"The whole country's going to be [experiencing temperatures] below average on Monday as the southerlies start to push across the country.

"Tuesday's looking pretty good for most of the country as finally we get rid of the northwesterlies."