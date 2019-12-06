One person has been critically injured in a car crash in South Auckland.

The crash - which happened about midnight on Saturday - came after police arrived at a "congregation" of "car enthusiast boy-racers" in Clevedon.

Police "identified a vehicle that had sustained loss of traction", a spokeswoman said.

That vehicle then left the area, she said.

"A short time after, police followed in the direction the vehicle [left in]. However, no pursuit was initiated.

"The vehicle was found crashed at the intersection of Monument Rd and Tourist Rd in Clevedon at around midnight," she said.

One person was critically injured and was airlifted to Middlemore Hospital where they remain.

Two others had minor injuries.