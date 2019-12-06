Two people have died after a car and train collided near Morrinsville.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of Piako Road and State Highway 26 at 4.10 this morning.

A police spokesperson said two people died at the scene.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

The road is closed and could be for some time while emergency services are at the scene.

Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

The NZTA says motorists travelling toward Morrinsville from Hamilton should turn right onto Kuranui Road at Motumaoho then left onto Avenue Road and right onto SH26.

Those travelling from Morrinsville toward Hamilton should left onto Avenue Road at Morrinsville, right onto Kuranui Road and left onto SH26.

Traffic travelling to and from Piako should use Matuku Road, Hangawera Road and Studholme Street.