A person escaped with just minor injuries after their ute ploughed through a fence and came to rest against someone's house in Wellington.

Police were called around midday on Friday to Grosvenor Tce in Wadestown, after reports of a car that had gone off the road and crashed into a fence.

Pictures show a white ute upright at the bottom of a property, with some damage to the vehicle's back brake light and side.

A police spokeswoman said the vehicle went four metres down, and then came to rest against a house.

The vehicle fell four metres after going through the fence. Photo / Adam Cooper

A person had only minor injuries and an ambulance was not needed.

"There was very limited damage to the house, person and the vehicle," the spokeswoman said.

There also appeared to be some damage to a power line, with a power company contacted.

Fire and Emergency said two appliances attended and checked to see if anyone was trapped.

The road was down to one lane for a short time.