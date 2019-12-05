Nothing was left to save when a massive fire ripped through a warehouse building in Takanini, South Auckland, this week.

Now the owners of United Movers will have to find another site to build a new branch after everything was destroyed in a blaze that could be seen from different parts of the city.

A statement released on the company's website said staff members had all evacuated safely from the building when it caught fire shortly before 4.30pm on Wednesday.

❗️ UPDATE 1 5.50PM: Takanini Fire, Auckland



22 fire trucks from across Auckland are fighting a large fire at a warehouse in Takanini.



Fire crews were called to the fire at United Movers in Inlet Road around 4.30 this afternoon.



People are asked to stay away from the area. — Fire and Emergency New Zealand (@FireEmergencyNZ) December 4, 2019

"We are heartened and grateful for the messages of kindness and support that we have received overnight.

"Our attention now turns to maintaining operations in the short and medium term.

"We have extensive emergency and disaster procedures in place, which have been activated."

The statement indicated that moves are now being made to find a new Auckland site to rebuild on.

"The team at United appreciate your patience and understanding at this time."

A total of 22 fire trucks from around Auckland were called to the scene, on Inlet Rd, and battled the flames for almost two hours before it was brought under control by 6.20pm.

Massive black clouds of smoke and flames could be seen from different parts of South Auckland and from further out of the area.

Fire authorities warned people to stay away from the area and to stay indoors away from smoke.