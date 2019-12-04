A giant blaze has broken out in the Auckland suburb of Takanini.
Thick black smoke can be seen billowing from an industrial building in Inlet Road.
The blaze is causing significant delays for rush-hour traffic in the area. The fire has been escalated to a "fourth alarm" level, with more than a dozen fire trucks sent to the scene.
The fire is at United Movers. The business is a freight transport company with one of the largest specialised furniture body fleets in the country, its website says.
Half of the large building was in flames and the fire was spreading, a witness said.
He could see two fire trucks at the scene and plumes of smoke in the area.
"Half of Papakura is covered in smoke," he said.
A Papakura resident says she can see the smoke from her house.
"There's black smoke billowing up into the air, heading back towards Papakura.
"I can hear a popping noise and lots of sirens".
A Takanini resident said she could smell smoke from her house.
"The smoke is massive, it's not getting any smaller," she said.
A St John Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed they were at the fire in Inlet Road assisting Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ).
She said they were notified by FENZ at 4.31pm and have sent one manager and an ambulance to the blaze.
"At this stage we have no reports of injuries," she said.