A giant blaze has broken out in the Auckland suburb of Takanini.

Thick black smoke can be seen billowing from an industrial building in Inlet Road.

The blaze is causing significant delays for rush-hour traffic in the area. The fire has been escalated to a "fourth alarm" level, with more than a dozen fire trucks sent to the scene.

ROADS CLOSED - INLET RD, TAKANINI - 4:55PM

Due to a large building fire, road closures are in place on Inlet Road and Waka Street in Takanini. Please follow directions of emergency services on-site and AVOID the area if possible, as congestion is heavy in the area. ^MF pic.twitter.com/8ZUNL8YCQ9 — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) December 4, 2019

The fire is at United Movers. The business is a freight transport company with one of the largest specialised furniture body fleets in the country, its website says.

Half of the large building was in flames and the fire was spreading, a witness said.

The scene of the blaze. Photo / Supplied

He could see two fire trucks at the scene and plumes of smoke in the area.

"Half of Papakura is covered in smoke," he said.

Thick smoke can be seen for miles. Photo / Supplied

A Papakura resident says she can see the smoke from her house.

"There's black smoke billowing up into the air, heading back towards Papakura.

"I can hear a popping noise and lots of sirens".

The smoke can be seen from Bottletop Bay. Photo / Judy Wood

A Takanini resident said she could smell smoke from her house.

"The smoke is massive, it's not getting any smaller," she said.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed they were at the fire in Inlet Road assisting Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ).

She said they were notified by FENZ at 4.31pm and have sent one manager and an ambulance to the blaze.

"At this stage we have no reports of injuries," she said.