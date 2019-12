A mother has denied murdering her toddler in Tīrau.

Southern Cheyenne Thompson, 26, is accused of killing Comfort Joy Thompson-Pene, also known as Comfort Joy Witeri-Thompson, between July 20 and July 23 last year.

The 18-month-old died in Waikato Hospital on July 24.

Thompson appeared in the High Court at Rotorua before Justice Lang this morning.

Last year Thompson pleaded not guilty to two charges relating to her late daughter Comfort.

They were injuring with intent between March 1 and July 10 and failing to seek medical care, causing extreme pain, on July 21.

She was awaiting a jury trial before Taupō police additionally charged her with murder last month.

Thompson's new trial date has been set down for February 9, 2021, and is expected to take three weeks.

Advertisement

She was remanded on bail until a pre-trial call over on March 6.

Court documents say she now lives in Hamilton.