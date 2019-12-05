A man has died after being shot by police in a firearms incident in Kurow, Waitaki, late on Thursday night.

Acting District Commander, Southern District, Inspector Darryl Sweeney said police were called to an address in Freyberg Ave at around 9.05pm after the man had made threats of suicide.

Police were told the man may have access to a firearm, and arrived armed as a precaution.

"Officers searched for the man and he was located at the property around 10:50pm and began speaking with officers," Sweeney said in a statement.

"The male was armed with a firearm."

About 15 minutes later the man confronted police while armed and was shot once before the arrival of the Armed Offenders Squad and police negotiation team, which had been requested from Dunedin.

"The officers immediately administered medical attention and the man was taken by helicopter to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition, where he later died," Sweeney said.

"The impact of this tragic incident will be felt deeply by all involved and police has contacted the family of the deceased and is working to support them."

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has been notified and a critical incident investigation was also under way.

The death is being referred to the Coroner.

Sweeney said police would remain at the scene for forensic examinations.