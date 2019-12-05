One person has died in a crash between motorcycle and truck on the Napier-Taupō Rd.

Police said the crash happened on State Highway 5 near Te Pohue about 6am and part of the road was closed.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman confirmed one person had died.

Crew were called to the scene at 6.01am and helped police and ambulance until just before 7.30am.

A St John media spokeswoman said one person was also in a critical condition. They were called at 6.02am and sent two ambulances, a rapid response and a helicopter.

They were still on the scene.

Motorists should avoid the area and delay travel if possible.

There are no detours in place.

More to come.