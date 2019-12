One person is trapped after a campervan rolled on a remote West Coast road.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said they received reports at 4.20pm of the crash on Waiuta Rd, in Victoria Forest Park.

Two fire crews were there, with firefighters working to extricate the person who was trapped in the vehicle.

A police spokeswoman said they did not have any details on seriousness of injuries but a rescue helicopter had been dispatched to the scene.

Advertisement