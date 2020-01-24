With the High Court resuming hearings in the first week of February, the Herald looks at some of the biggest trials expected to be heard in the country's courtrooms during 2020.

Christchurch terror trial

The Christchurch terror trial is due to begin in the first week of June.

The alleged mosque shooter, Brenton Tarrant, faces 51 charges of murder and dozens of charges of attempted murder after the attacks at two city mosques on March 15, 2019.

He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges and also to a charge laid under the Terrorism Suppression Act 2002.

It is the first time the legislation has been used for a prosecution in New Zealand.

Crowds at Hagley Park after the mosque shootings. Photo / Alan Gibson

The trial for the 29-year-old Australian national could take six to 12 weeks and is expected to be presided over by Justice Cameron Mander in the High Court at Christchurch.

It was initially due to begin on May 4 but was moved to June 2 to avoid a clash with the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Tarrant's defence team consists of Auckland lawyers Shane Tait and Jonathan Hudson.

An application to change the trial's venue was also abandoned last October.

The alleged killer remains in custody at New Zealand's only maximum-security prison in Paremoremo, Auckland.

Prominent businessman accused of corruption

A wealthy and prominent New Zealand businessman, his manager and a well-known entertainer will all stand trial in June over allegations of corruption.

The rich Kiwi faced indecent assault accusations, before he allegedly attempted to dissuade one of the complainants from giving evidence at his future trial.

His manager and the entertainer are both also accused of helping the businessman attempt to stop the alleged victim from testifying.

All three are accused of attempting to pervert the course of justice during a meeting with the complainant on the Gold Coast in May 2017.

The identities of the trio, however, will remain a secret despite their applications for name suppression being dismissed. The gag order remains for legal reasons, which are also suppressed.

Two witnesses expected to give evidence for the Crown at the trial have been granted immunity from prosecution by the Solicitor-General.

A well-known political figure - whose name is suppressed and has not been charged - is also expected to give evidence for the prosecution.

The trial for the businessman, the entertainer and manager will be held in the High Court at Auckland. Photo / File

The accused trio had faced an initial trial during March 2019 in the Auckland District Court.

But it was aborted by Judge Russell Collins after nearly two weeks of evidence, the reasons for which remain suppressed.

The new six-week trial will be held in the High Court at Auckland.

Once were brothers: Hit on notorious Auckland gangster

The man accused of carrying out a hit on a notorious gangster is also due to stand trial in June.

Akustino Tae, 40, is charged with the attempted murder of Killer Beez gang president Josh Masters.

Masters was shot at a Harley Davidson store in Auckland and left in a critical condition in April 2020.

The incident was reportedly captured on CCTV.

Akustino Tae is accused of attempting to murder notorious gangster Joshua Masters. Photo / Doug Sherring

Described as a carpenter in court documents, Tae has pleaded not guilty and will go to trial in the High Court at Auckland.

At Tae's previous court appearances there has been a heavily armed police presence.

Tae and Masters were once close friends but there have been rising tensions between Masters' Killer Beez and other gangs, a Herald source has said.

Masters, who is understood to be paralysed and no longer able to walk, had also recently been released from prison, after spending 10 years and five months in jail on drug and money-laundering charges.

Killer Beez president Joshua James Masters. Photo / File

Media personality part of Comancheros trial

The president of the Auckland chapter of the Comanchero Motorcycle Gang is expected to go to trial in 2020 alongside a media personality and accountant.

They and other members of the Comancheros, as well as other associates, were arrested following a year-long police investigation and a series of raids last April.

Police allege the Comancheros, an Australian gang which set up shop in New Zealand after several senior members were deported here, are behind significant drug smuggling linked to a Mexican cartel.

Comancheros president Pasilika Naufahu is one of seven people expected to go to trial in September in the High Court at Auckland over money-laundering allegations.

A media personality and an Auckland accountant, both of whom continue to have name suppression, will also be part of the trial.

The Instagram post announcing the arrival of the Comancheros in New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

In November 2019, the vice-president of the Comancheros and an Auckland lawyer both admitted laundering millions of dollars for the outlaw motorcycle gang.

Tyson Daniels - who is second-in-command of the gang's Auckland chapter - pleaded guilty to nine counts of money laundering and a charge of participating in an organised criminal group between May 2017 and April 2019.

The money-laundering charges stemmed from Daniels purchasing a swag of expensive vehicles.

The 30-year-old was living in the affluent Auckland suburb of Mellons Bay until his arrest in April during the police sting codenamed Operation Nova.

Andrew Neill Simpson, 42, also pleaded guilty to 13 charges of money laundering - crimes he committed while a solicitor at a private legal practice in Auckland's west.

Auckland lawyer Andrew Simpson pleaded guilty to laundering more than $2.4m for the Comanchero gang. Photo / Sam Hurley

Simpson, who has a young family, played a key role in facilitating laundering $2.4 million through his law firm's trust account.

More than $1.2m in cash was deposited into Simpson's trust account, which was also used to purchase some of the cars belonging to Daniels and allegedly others in the gang.

Both Daniels and Simpson are due to be sentenced in February.

Lois Tolley cold-case shooting

A High Court trial for the first person charged over the execution-style killing of Upper Hutt woman Lois Tolley is set for October 2020 – nearly four years after her death.

Tolley was stabbed and shot at point-blank range in December 2016 by four people who forced their way into her home.

The accused were allegedly caught on CCTV fleeing the crime scene, and one was overheard by witnesses swearing and yelling: "Oh my God, what have we done?"

Police said Tolley was caught up in the Upper Hutt drug scene, and the killing appeared to be related to this.

In September 2019, a Lower Hutt man was charged with murdering Tolley. He pleaded not guilty to the charge, as well as other counts of assault with intent to rob, and entering her property with intent to commit an imprisonable offence.

Lois Tolley was shot at point-blank range and stabbed in her flat. Photo / Supplied

The man, who has interim name suppression until at least a hearing in February, is not the only one to be charged.

Another man was arrested in Auckland in December and charged with aggravated burglary and two counts of assault with intent to rob.

Police also said they anticipate more arrests.

A year after Tolley's death, police said the suspect list had narrowed to 12 after the investigation team worked through more than 130 people of interest.

They were either directly involved in committing the murder, helped plan the attack, or assisted the killers after the murder, police alleged.

Tolley's mother previously told the Herald she had no doubt her daughter's killers would be caught.

She described her youngest daughter as a beautiful, caring person who was "very much loved by so many".

"We miss Lois so much, this has devastated our family and her friends, they stole her future from her and all of us."