A cyclist has died in hospital a week after being struck by a driver fleeing police in West Auckland.

He was a 39-year-old male from Auckland and police expect to release his name in the coming days.

The cyclist was critically injured after being hit by a driver trying to evade police on November 25.

The man died as a result of those injuries last night.

Advertisement

At the time Waitemata Acting District Commander Inspector Shanan Gray said a suspicious car was flagged leaving a Massey address "of interest" on that evening.

A police pursuit began when the car failed to stop after being signalled to pull over.

The fleeing vehicle struck the cyclist at the intersection on Don Buck Rd and Helena St but did not stop.

The alleged offender's vehicle was found hidden several kilometres from the site of the hit-and-run and the driver was taken into custody by police, Gray said.

Gray told the Herald that the cyclist's death was a tragedy.

"Our hearts go out to his family and we are ensuring that they are provided with support at this time," he said.

"Our staff are also devastated. Police officers come to work each and every day to keep our community safe and this is an absolutely tragic outcome.

"We continue to urge anyone who is signalled to stop by Police to do so immediately. It is simply not worth putting your life, and the lives of innocent members of the public who are going about their daily business, at risk.

Advertisement

"The consequences can be deadly and unfortunately on this occasion the decision not to stop has had a devastating, tragic outcome involving a member of the public."

A 25-year-old appeared in the Waitakere District Court the day after the incident charged with driving offences and other unrelated charges.

He is next due to re-appear in court tomorrow on driving-related charges and other unrelated charges.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident and the Independent Police Conduct Authority has already been notified.

Police cannot rule out the possibility of additional charges being laid, Gray told the Herald.