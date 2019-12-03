Another fault is causing water issues in East Auckland this morning days after a water main pipe ruptured in the central city this week.

Some residents living on Mt Wellington's Mārua Rd are experiencing low to no water pressure due to a fault on their road today.

An alert on the Watercare website says emergency repairs are being carried out and it is thought the fault will be fixed by early this morning.

"Watercare technicians are on site to rectify the issues. Nearby properties may experience low to no water pressure until the fault is repaired,'' a statement said.

The issue follows another fault in Grey Lynn, where a water main pipe ruptured on Monday morning - sending water through a nearby park track.

The 550mm-diameter water main in Arch Hill Scenic Reserve burst and resulted in residents in nearby suburbs being told that they may notice low water pressure and some discolouration.

Workers at the burst water main pipe in Grey Lynn. Photo / Watercare

Those affected included residents in Westmere, Grey Lynn, Cox's Bay, Western Springs, Great North Rd, Ponsonby, Newton and Arch Hill.

Watercare said yesterday afternoon that it expected water pressure to those central west areas affected to return to normal by yesterday.

Spokesman Simon Porter said no customers had been without water.

"The pressure only dipped slightly during the peak demand periods [on Monday] evening and early [yesterday] morning.

"We'd like to thank Aucklanders for reducing unnecessary consumption whilst we dealt with this emergency."

Permanent pipe repairs were expected to be completed by yesterday and water pressures would "slowly'' return to normal levels.

Porter said the damage done to paths and other parts of the Arch Hill Scenic Reserve would also be repaired in due time.