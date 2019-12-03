A person is in a critical condition in hospital after an incident in a Lower Hutt carpark, police say.

"Around about 11.30 this morning we got a report that someone had been hit by a car in the car park," a police spokeswoman said.

"That turned out to be not quite the case. It was more a fight between two people in the car park."

During the incident in the Countdown carpark at Queensgate mall, one of the people involved appears to have fallen and hit their head, suffering a medical event believed to be a seizure, she said.

Advertisement

They were reported to be in a critical condition and were being taken to hospital.

One person is in custody and is being spoken to by police.