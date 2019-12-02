Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to be asked about the apparent police database breach of the firearms buy-back scheme at her post-Cabinet press conference at 4pm.

She is also like to face further questions about the Government's $400 million grants to almost all state schools to be spent in the next two years on property - which she announced at the Labour Party conference.

Police today confirmed a potential privacy breach of their online notification platform for the firearm buy-back programme.

A spokesperson said police had been made aware today of a "potential issue" by a member of the public.

Advertisement

"Immediately upon being made aware of the issue the platform was closed down and we are investigating the matter further," said the spokesperson.

"We have advised the office of the Privacy Commissioner of the potential issue."

READ MORE:

• Privacy breach fears: Police shut down gun buy-back site

• Premium - 'Almost in tears': Behind the scenes at a gun buyback event in Hawke's Bay

• Treasury advice on gun buyback: Little evidence it will avoid gun-related deaths

• Halfway through gun buyback and only 10 per cent of banned firearms collected

Deputy Commissioner Mike Clement is planning to give more details about 5pm.

The Council of Licensed Firearms Owners issued a statement:

"Colfo has learned within the past hour of a massive data breach on the police database for firearm hand-in and compensation," spokeswoman Nicole McKee said.

"Information on 70,000 firearm hand-in notifications, the firearms and owner bank account numbers, were accessible to web page users."

"Colfo has sent an urgent email to all members alerting them to the breach."