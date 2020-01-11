The Māui's dolphin is held up as the poster child of New Zealand's endangered species, but the mammal is far from the only species struggling to cope in New Zealand's water, forests and rivers. These

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

10 endangered species to keep an eye on for 2020 and beyond

1. Tara iti/New Zealand fairy tern

2. Kākāpō

3. Chatham Island tāiko

4. Kakī/black stilt

5. Bartlett's rātā/rātā moehau

6. Pimelea eremitica/Roimata o Tohe

7. Clianthus puniceus/kākābeak

8. Red Mistletoe/Peraxilla tetrapetala

9. Bryde's whale

10. Māui dolphin