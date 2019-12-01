Police have confirmed a potential privacy breach of their online notification platform for the firearm buy-back programme.

A spokesperson said police had been made aware today of a "potential issue" by a member of the public.

"Immediately upon being made aware of the issue the platform was closed down and we are investigating the matter further," said the spokesperson.

"We have advised the office of the Privacy Commissioner of the potential issue.

Advertisement

"No further information is available at this time."

Deputy Commissioner Mike Clement will speak to media at 2pm about the issue.

The Council of Licenced Firearms Owners issued a statement on the matter.

"COLFO has learned within the past hour of a massive data breach on the police database for firearm hand-in and compensation," said spokeswoman Nicole McKee.

"Information on 70,000 firearm hand-in notifications, the firearms and owner bank account numbers, were accessible to web page users."

"COLFO has sent an urgent email to all members alerting them to the breach."

McKee said the organisation "demands that the web page and whole hand-in application programme is suspended immediately".

"The incident shows precisely why a police firearms register cannot be trusted."

Advertisement

McKee later claimed that the breach had revealed 37,125 owners have registered 280,000 individual newly prohibited items.

"Full contact details, firearm licence number and bank address details were revealed," she said.

"his has been captured on screen-grabs by users, and a full set of the data was downloaded."

McKee said the notification system waws an online web page where any member of the public can notify the police that they have one of the newly prohibited firearms or related items.

"Notification is a three-step process requiring name and contact details, then the firearms and parts to be registered, then their licence number and bank account (for compensation payments)," she said.

"It is unclear how long the information was publicly available before it was seen this morning, and people were able to log into the system for up to three hours before the police finally shut it down.

"The data breach is a huge blow to the whole hand-in programme, and to police claims that firearm owner data would be safe under the Government's planned registry."

McKee said the breach was a "shocking development".

"Full details of prohibited firearms, and addresses at which they could be found, have been available online to the public," she said.

"This makes an absolute mockery of police claims to the Select Committee that they could be trusted to keep a firearm registry secure.

"We call on the full hand-in programme to be suspended in the meantime, and the Privacy Commissioner to investigate."