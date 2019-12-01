The fine weather accompanying the first days of summer will remain for a couple of days yet, with temperatures expected to soar on Wednesday, as "one of the larger storms of the year" moves in a few days earlier.

Napier overthrew Rarotonga as a sun seeker's dream on Sunday, reaching a scorching 28.8C at the airport, compared to Raro's 27.5, where the dew point was almost double that of Napier's.

The ridge over us moves away tomorrow and northerlies start to pick up ahead of an approaching front. However, much of the country can expect a warm start to the summer.

Kaikoura was the hottest place in the South Island yesterday, as the mercury soared to 28.6C. Hastings also climbed across the 28C reading, Metservice meteorologist Tui McInnes said.

Today and tomorrow are expected to remain fine and sunny, but you may need to kick off those duvets at bedtime, as the temperature won't lower on Monday night.

Aucklanders will slumber in a minimum of 18C, with 17C on the cards for Christchurch and 16C in Wellington.

A brief look ahead to tomorrow...

☀⛅🌦🌧

For full details, check out our website. https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz

^Tui pic.twitter.com/Dwl0Fj5wDi — MetService (@MetService) December 1, 2019

But Monday evening will also see a large area of low pressure developing in the Southern Ocean, creating a large storm which will span thousands of kilometres and brush New Zealand and southeastern Australia.

WeatherWatch has described it as "one of the larger storms in New Zealand this year".

The West Coast will take the brunt of the heavy rain, with slips, flooding and road closures possible over the next seven days, WeatherWatch reported.

Our Severe Weather Outlook has been updated.

^Tui pic.twitter.com/Wk3HwNU7K0 — MetService (@MetService) December 1, 2019

The wind will be fiercest in the Canterbury high country, and Wellington will have strong winds for much of the week, McInnes said.

The combination of the two hit most of the country, McInnes said.

"Overall, you're more than likely to have some wet weather and some windy weather at some point," he said.

Auckland will see a warm week, with the temperature reaching as high as 26C on Tuesday, with Christchurch faring the best out of three major cities weather-wise this week.

Mid-week is expected to be a high point for the temperatures, which will soar over 25C in Napier, Hastings, Timaru, Oamaru and Dunedin.

Dunedin's temperatures are expected to climb a few notches higher than this time last year.

Invercargill will also be warmer than usual, with temperatures looking to hit the near-to-mid-20's McInnes said.