Emergency services have been kept busy in West Auckland this morning, with firefighters extinguishing two blazes and police dealing to a call-out nearby.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said they were called to a house fire in Kelston at 6.39am.

The two-story house on Sabulite Rd was ablaze when firefighters arrived and a second alarm was used to call more firefighters to the scene.

Thick smoke pours from the two-storey house on Sabulite Rd. Photo / Hayden Woodward

While driving to the house fire, one of the crews noticed a jeep engulfed in flames about 500m away on Glenview Rd.

Advertisement

The burning white jeep was extinguished, leaving the front of the vehicle completely blackened.

The house fire was also put out by firefighters.

A firefighter extinguishing the vehicle blaze on Glenview Rd. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The Fenz spokesman said there was a fire investigator at the scene of the house fire, who would investigate if the nearby vehicle fire was related.

One person was being checked for smoke inhalation following the house fire, he said.

Meanwhile, a police spokeswoman said they received a report that someone was being threatened with firearms at an address on Sabulite Rd.

Police arrived at 6.10am and upon checking no firearms were found, she said.

While police were conducting inquiries to establish the circumstances, she said they did not believe at this stage that the events this morning were linked.