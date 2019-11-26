A sought-after Gordon Walters painting has fetched a record price at auction this evening.

The black-and-white koru artwork by the late painter sold for $619,820 under the hammer at an Art+Object auction.

The last time Art+Object sold an artwork by the late Walters was in 2013 for $430,000 and it has only ever sold one other black-and-white koru painting in 20 years.

Art+Object director Ben Plumbly said he was delighted at the outcome.

Advertisement

"It was an amazing painting and it really deserved to go well," he said.

"It was a pretty special work."

The last time the gallery sold a Walters artwork was in 2013, when it fetched $430,000.

Only one other black-and-white koru painting has ever been sold by the gallery.

"There's just not many of them around," Plumbly said.

"I think its the only one that i can recall as good as this that's been at auction in the last 20 years."

READ MORE:

• Rare and sought-after Gordon Walters' koru painting could sell for record price

• Gordon Walters: In the ultra-modern tradition

• Deal of the century: If it's too good to be true . . .

Measuring at 1220mm x 943mm, the 1977 artwork has been held by a private collector in Auckland for the last 20 years.

Advertisement

It was a successful evening for Art+Object, selling around $1.4m in contemporary NZ art.