At the time Grace Millane's murderer was meant to be talking to a recruitment company about a sales job, he was deep in the Waitakere Ranges burying the tourist's body.

More lies have emerged in the interaction between the man and a recruitment executive.

Millane was murdered in the first weekend of December last year by the man she met on a Tinder date.

Millane had the impression that the 27-year-old man, who last Friday was convicted of her murder, was an oil company manager. In fact, his employment had ended the day they met and he was looking for a new job.

Advertisement

Tourist Grace Millane was murdered by a man she met on Tinder. Photo / Supplied

He was corresponding with Getleys Recruitment around the time the murder occurred.

"It sent a chill down my spine when I realised I was communicating with him over that exact time period when it all happened," company owner Colleen Getley said.

The man applied for a corporate sales account manager role on the evening of November 27, 2018.

He was marked as a possible candidate and two days later an email was sent to him to arrange a telephone interview. The man replied on November 30 - the day he connected on Tinder with Millane - and lied, claiming he was out of the country until December 3.

READ MORE:

• Phil Taylor: Accentuate the positive

• Premium - Making of a monster: Phil Taylor on 30 years of covering Malcolm Rewa and the Susan Burdett murder

• Premium - 'They lied, leading directly to a miscarriage of justice': Former top justice official's warning about jailhouse informants

• Phil Taylor, scribbler, meets sharp as Phil Taylor, darts champ

Security camera images prove that he met Millane at Sky City on the evening of December 1 and that they visited bars in the CBD before going to the man's apartment in the CityLife building. He murdered her there in the early hours of the next morning.

Getley said she would likely have phoned him as arranged at 9.15am on Monday, December 3, and believes he didn't answer that call.

The accused is seen buying a shovel in the Kumeu ITM hardware store.

Security camera images of the man and a rental car he was using, show he left his apartment at 6.14am that Monday, stopped to buy a shovel at the Western ITM in Kumeū and drove on to Scenic Drive where he buried Millane in a shallow grave which he covered with punga branches.

Advertisement

He drove back to the city at 9.30am.

Getley said she had wanted to talk to him because his CV did not sit right with her.

"He was one of those people who, when you looked at his CV, he was either amazing or he's a liar. He had supposedly done so much in a short time. He would have been 19 when he claimed to be a business operations manager."

The man claimed on his CV to have done a variety of management and business advisory jobs, to have a commerce degree and an MBA but did not list the dates on which those qualifications were obtained.

"I feel like taking his name off and using his CV as a training document … on how to spot a liar. It goes to show how important it is to really screen everything," Getley said.

The accused is seen washing a rental car. Photo / Supplied

Earlier another prospective employer told the Herald the man wasn't interviewed for a customer service job at his property management company because something was amiss with his CV.

"Someone with an MBA would never apply for that position," the employer, who did not want to be named, said.

"The CV was just full of lies, and it really just looks like it's been written by someone who's trying to make themselves look way smarter than they really are."

The Herald understands the murderer did not attend university.

He was educated in the wider Wellington area and worked in bars and doing labouring work before he fell out with his family.

A source said ongoing dishonesty led to him being effectively cut off from his family unless he sought professional help.