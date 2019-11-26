A cyclist has died after being hit by a truck in Panmure, East Auckland.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the corner of Hobson Drive and Tripoli Rd at 12.31pm today.

A police spokesperson said sadly the cyclist has died at the scene.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area and take an alternative route if possible.

Cordons are in place on Tripoli and Oram Rds, Alamein Rd and Upham Rd.

The roads are expected to be closed for some time.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.