A person who suffered serious burns in a house fire had reportedly tried to douse flames with a garden hose before going back into the burning property.

Firefighters were called to a house on Montreal Rd, in Toi Toi, Nelson just before 7pm to find it well alight.

A southern fire communications spokesman said the victim reportedly tried to fight the blaze themselves with a garden hose, before re-entering the house.

​

He said witnesses later saw the person leaving the house with serious burns.

A fire investigator has been at the scene early this morning and will be back tomorrow, the Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.

The house fire came about two hours after another house was badly damaged by fire in Charteris Bay, in Banks Peninsula, Canterbury, just after 5pm yesterday.

Authorities said that blaze did not appear to be suspicious.