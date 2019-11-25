It was long shot, but an agreement has been reached: Chamberlain Park will keep its 18-hole golf course and a small community park is to be built on its western end.

Albert-Eden Local Board member Rachel Langton said the board will also restore the Meola Stream and ensure the park is opened up to cycle pathways and walkways.

"I think everybody is very grateful that a collaborated decision has been made," Langton said.

"This has been on people's minds for a very long time. It's been five years in the making and we've been through a very difficult election campaign

