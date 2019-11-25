Deadly in Australia, stunning here - Hawke's Bay residents have been treated this week to gorgeous sunrises and sunsets from the raging bush fires across the Tasman.

But the haze from the 57 wildfires burning in Queensland and 68 in New South Wales continues to linger across the Hawke's Bay region.

And experts say it could cause problems for those with asthma and hay fever.

MetService meteorologist Andy Best said in many New Zealand towns and cities, temperatures were eight to 10 degrees higher than the average maximum for this time of year.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Central Hawke's Bay temperatures pipped 30 degrees

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.