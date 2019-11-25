

Deadly in Australia, stunning here - Hawke's Bay residents have been treated this week to gorgeous sunrises and sunsets from the raging bush fires across the Tasman.

But the haze from the 57 wildfires burning in Queensland and 68 in New South Wales continues to linger across the Hawke's Bay region.

And experts say it could cause problems for those with asthma and hay fever.

MetService meteorologist Andy Best said in many New Zealand towns and cities, temperatures were eight to 10 degrees higher than the average maximum for this time of year.

Central Hawke's Bay temperatures pipped 30 degrees C on Sunday and more similar heat is forecast across the region on Wednesday in particular.

"This is because a lot of the heat from the bush fires in Australia has been transported across the Tasman Sea," Best said.

This rise in temperature and hazy skies has made it the perfect condition for the pollen in the air, Allergy NZ says.

It means November has become a wheezy season for many.

A spokesperson from Andrew Spence pharmacy in Onekawa said they hadn't noticed any increased numbers for hay fever and asthma patients, but said people should keep an eye out for any changes just in case.

"Anyone that experiences an exacerbation of their conditions should consult their doctor."

Australian bush fire smoke obscures the view from Te Mata Peak looking towards Napier Hill. Photo / Warren Buckland

An Allergy New Zealand spokeswoman said that although they haven't received any data yet on the smoke causing issues, she said it had the potential to do so.

"Bushfire smoke can irritate noses and lungs when breathed in, particularly in people who have asthma or other lung conditions.

"If you also have allergy to grass pollen, this could combine to make symptoms worse," she said.

"If smoke is in the air, it is best to avoid this by staying indoors with windows and doors closed as far as possible and should also have your asthma medication on hand if you need it."