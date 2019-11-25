Counsellors say Sunday's horror hostage ordeal and fatal shooting could have a lasting impact on the children involved.

Police shot a man in a house on Oriana Crescent on Sunday afternoon following a 15-hour standoff. Police say the ordeal started when the man threatened his partner with a knife in the early hours of Sunday.

The woman managed to escape, making her way to a neighbour's house to call for help. Three children aged 4, 6 and 11, remained in the house with the man.

When police arrived at the property, the man was holding a large machete to the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.