

The outline of a man hurt in a serious weekend crash has been etched onto a busy Hastings CBD street.

Customers coming into the Hastings branch of Farmers from the back entrance on King St South were greeted by the outline on Monday, and concrete that appeared tinged with blood.

A man in his 30s left this scene in a critical condition on Saturday night after a vehicle hit a pedestrian on the corner of Eastbourne St West and King St South about 8.30pm.

A St John spokeswoman said they responded with one ambulance.

"We treated one patient in critical condition, and they were taken to the Hawke's Bay Hospital."

Hawke's Bay DHB spokeswoman said the man was transferred to the Wellington Hospital for further treatment on Sunday morning.

A spokeswoman for the Wellington Hospital said he was in a serious condition on Monday morning.

The exact details of what happened on Saturday night are not yet fully known, and police are investigating.

Three hours later fire and emergency services were called after a car rolled on Waimarama Rd, between Maraetotara Rd and Ocean Beach Road.

All involved in the crash walked away without injury.

