Two helicopters have been called in to fight a significant fire burning on a hill near Brighton.

An Otago Daily Times photographer at the scene said flames were burning roughly 15m into the air.

The blaze was burning in an area which was quite close to houses.

The fire burning on Scroggs Hill Rd. Photo / Paige Newman

Conditions were "very windy", he said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said it received multiple calls about a large fire on Scroggs Hill Rd about 2.45pm.

Appliances from Brighton, St Kilda, Lookout Pt, Mosgiel, Dunedin Central and rural resources from Waikari were attending alongside two helicopters to battle the blaze.

A police spokeswoman said at about 3.20pm they were called to assist with traffic management.

Firefighters are battling a significant blaze near Brighton. Photo / Gregor Richardson

Paige Newman, who took a photo of the blaze, said the blaze was on a property on Scroggs Hill Rd, near Dunedin, and was quite large.

Newman said she had been passed by the rural fire brigade and three fire trucks.

"I'd assume it's being taken pretty seriously with the heat and wind."

