Police are asking for the publics' help in finding out information about the Rotorua woman found dead in Lake Rotorua last month.

Melissa Jones's body was found by Lake Rotorua on the morning of October 18.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Police are seeking help from the public to establish the 25-year-old's movements before her death.

Advertisement

The last confirmed sighting of her was on September 4 where she visited the Rotorua First Credit Union.

Melissa Jones was found dead in Lake Rotorua last month. Photo / Supplied

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Caroline Wharton says she leaves behind her family, including two young children, who want answers about what happened to her.

Described by her friends and family on her Facebook page as a fun-loving young mum, several people were calling for justice for those who "did this to her".

Police want to hear from anyone who has any information in relation to this incident.

Anyone with information can contact Rotorua Police or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.