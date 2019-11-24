COMMENT

Today marks the centenary of an institution that has affected the lives of many Kiwi children and their families. The children's health camp movement has an interesting history, from its birth on this day 100 years ago when the first camp was held. Since then, countless children have spent time at one of the many health camps established around New Zealand, and others have contributed to the movement through children's health stamps.

On November 25, 1919, the first group of 55 children arrived at the Lethbridge farm "Annbank" at Turakina near Whanganui to spend a few days under canvas.

