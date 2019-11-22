As fire ripped through the flimsy tents erected to form a refugee camp in Samos, a Hawke's Bay couple mourned for friends.

Kate Robertson, who volunteered for Samos Volunteers for five weeks just a month before the October 15 fire, heard the people she'd met and become close with had lost everything.

She decided something needed to be done to support them.

Robertson's experience left a lasting impact on her perception and value for the freedom and privileged lives that we have as Kiwis.

Just weeks after Robertson left Samos, a fire destroyed tents that housed approximately 700 people and

