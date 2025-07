A cyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Lyttelton today. Image / Google Maps

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A cyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Lyttelton today. Image / Google Maps

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in the Christchurch port suburb of Lyttleton this morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of London St and Sumner Rd was reported to police just after 6am.

Hato Hone St John said one person was transported to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries.