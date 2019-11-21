Losing the lives of their mother, sister and niece to similar, fatal acts of domestic violence has been a pain too terrible to bear for Lynace Parakuka's immediate whānau.

Several told of their anguish in emotion-charged victim impact statements read in the High Court at Rotorua this morning when Jason Wiremu Poihipi was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his seven weeks pregnant partner Parakuka in the grounds of Rotorua's St Michael's School in September last year.

A jury in the same court found him guilty on September 27 this year. Justice Ian Gault granted Poihipi a 10-year, six-month

