EDITORIAL

"Stupid is as stupid does." It's a sorry day indeed when the intentionally simple Forrest Gump has the wood on the average New Zealander. To translate: we know we are doing wrong, but we continue anyway.

The biggest snapshot of our eating habits in 10 years - the Bayer Food Focus Survey - today has us bang to rights with evidence of our antithetical appetite. We all are well-versed on what we should eat, and how to prepare it, but precious few bother.

READ MORE:
How to balance your digital nutrition
Premium - Niki Bezzant: What we've learned

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.