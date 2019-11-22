A woman who dated Grace Millane's murderer says he is a "narcissistic liar" who stalked her after she ended their brief relationship.

The woman has been watching the murder trial in horror - and now realises she was lucky to escape the brief relationship unharmed.

A jury found the man, 27, guilty of Grace's murder on Friday afternoon. He cannot be named for legal reasons and will be sentenced in February.

"I can't even look at him, he still terrifies me," the man's former partner told the Herald.

After being charged with Grace's murder the man made his first court appearance in a police-issue boiler suit.
"When I ended things he would turn up unexpectedly at the

Second woman: 'He thinks he's god's gift to women but he's not'