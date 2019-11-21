A solo training pilot has died in a plane crash in Canterbury.

The pilot, who has not been named, was flying over Lake Ellesmere when the plane crashed on Thursday evening.

A police spokesperson said the sole occupant had died following the light plane crash at Lake Ellesmere, south of Christchurch.

Christchurch rescue helicopter was dispatched and the plane was located crashed about 11.20pm by ground search teams.

Canterbury Aero Club's chief executive Jeremy Ford told Stuff : "It is with great regret that we must report the crash of one of our aircraft on a routine training flight over Lake Ellesmere.

"The pilot has not survived the impact."

Ford said the pilot was a member of the club and no one else was on board the plane when it crashed.

"The club is undertaking its emergency response procedure which will include notifying next of kin. There is no immediate indication of the cause of the crash."

Police say the death will be referred to the coroner.

The Civil Aviation Authority will investigate the crash.

Canterbury Aero Club is based at Christchurch International Airport and is New Zealand's largest aero club. It provides a wide variety of training from introductory flights to commercial licenses.