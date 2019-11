A person has serious injuries after a crash between a car and a cyclist in Tauranga.

Early reports indicate one person has sustained serious injuries, a police spokesperson said.

The crash, which happened on Welcome Bay Rd in Tauranga, was reported at 7.08pm this evening, they said.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area with roads between Welcome Bay Rd and James Cook Drive and Welcome Bay Rd and Waitaha Rd closed.