Grace Millane was supposed to be on a trip of a lifetime around the world - instead her life ended on the floor of a tiny Auckland apartment on the eve of her 22nd birthday.

Her body lay there for some time, before she was contorted into a cheap suitcase, wheeled out of the hotel and driven to the bush in West Auckland - and buried in a shallow grave.

The man now convicted of her murder was about to be confronted by his landlord about his failure to pay rent for the CityLife apartment room in Queen St.

READ

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tenant's web of lies to landlord

'He seemed to be very much into self-improvement'

New tenant know room's grisly history