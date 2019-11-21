Winston Peters' lawyer and the man behind the New Zealand First Foundation - Brian Henry - is threatening to sue National leader Simon Bridges and senior MP Nick Smith.

NewstalkZB's political editor Barry Soper has seen emails sent to the National MPs today.

Henry's apparently lost a major contract with the United States as a result of claims by the MPs that there's been an electoral loan scam by the party.

He's inviting Bridges and Smith to either repeat their claims outside the House, where they're not covered by parliamentary privilege, or apologise.

If they do repeat their claims he's threatening to sue them for defamation and special damages of up to $30 million.

He's produced a spreadsheet showing one loan to the party from the foundation which was fully repaid.