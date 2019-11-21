What is the NZ First Foundation?

It appears to be a trust that loans money to New Zealand First, allegedly for purposes that benefit the party and its MPs.

Questions have been raised about whether the party is in breach of electoral law, in particular provisions around disclosing donations and record-keeping.

READ MORE:
NZ First Foundation donor: 'I clearly believed I was helping NZ First get in'
NZ First Foundation: Party officials, MPs kept in the dark about funds
Premium - Many questions, no answers about 'opaque' NZ First Foundation
Former NZ First party presidents say they

What the law says

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

What happens now

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.