Health board delays meant a Hawke's Bay cardiology patient died before they had even received the date of their appointment in the mail.

The patient's death was revealed on Thursday in an adverse events report for the Hawke's Bay DHB.

The report showed that in the year to June 30, 2019, four deaths were classified as adverse events.

An adverse event is an event with negative or unfavourable reactions or results that are unintended, unexpected or unplanned.

In practice, this is most often an event that results in, or has the potential to result in, harm to a patient.

HBDHB

