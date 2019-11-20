There was a lucky escape for two kittens who were found in a vehicle ready for demolition at a Wellington car wrecker.

The 3-week-old kittens were spotted on Wednesday at the car wrecker's yard by an eagle-eyed worker.

The team spotted a kitten sitting precariously on the seat edge of a Mitsubishi Lancer, that had had its doors removed and was stacked on top of another car.

The team jumped into action and rescued the young kittens just in time.

SPCA's Wellington Centre has taken the kittens into their care and fittingly named them "Mitsi" and "Lancer".

Central Region manager Ros Alsford said the team wasn't sure how the pair ended up in the wrecker's yard.

"Mitsi and Lancer could have become separated from their mum and lost. Either way they are incredibly lucky to be alive."

Alsford said the duo were healthy and were being given around the clock care from a foster family.

"This is one of the more shocking stories of survival that we've seen. We are so grateful Mitsi and Lancer were found and that SPCA can help them on their road to recovery," Alsford said.

"Mitsi and Lancer are only 3-weeks-old, but already life has been quite a ride for them. At this age they are particularly vulnerable to disease, starvation and injury."

The kittens would still need several weeks of care before being big enough to be desexed and adopted.