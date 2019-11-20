Police are making enquiries into an unexplained death in Lower Hutt.
A police spokesman said they were called to a Rata Street address in Naenae in the early hours of this morning.
The person was confirmed dead a short time after.
Police are working to establish what happened and are speaking to a number of people who were at the house at the time.