

Police have arrested two people after shots were allegedly fired near the Napier suburb of Awatoto.

A spokesperson for police said they responded to reports of gunfire from an informant about 8.50pm on Tuesday.

"The informant witnessed a person allegedly discharging two rounds from what appeared to be a rifle near Awatoto before leaving the scene in a vehicle with a passenger.

"Police managed to locate the offender on Kennedy Rd a short while later and upon inspection located three firearms in the vehicle.

"Two people were taken into custody without any incident."

A 31-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were due to appear in Napier District Court on Wednesday charged with unlawfully carrying a firearm.