A child has been injured after being hit by a car in Lower Hutt this morning.

Police say they were called to the scene on Kauri Street outside Hutt Intermediate School at about 8.20 this morning.

Ambulance staff say the young person's injuries are minor and they are being treated at the scene.

Investigations are continuing.