A child is in a critical condition after they were struck by a car while riding their bike in Epsom.

Police were notified of the crash on Gilles Ave around 4pm this afternoon, a spokesperson said.

The child was taken to Starship Hospital in a critical condition.

Gillies Ave is currently down to one lane between Silver Rd and Albury Ave, and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and cordons are in place on Gillies Ave.

More to come.